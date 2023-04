Konyaspor came back from a one-goal deficit to overcome (2-1) Trabzonspor during matchday 32 of the Turkish Super Lig.

The visiting team took the lead with a goal scored by Merak Hamsik in the 12th minute. Konyaspor's response came with Pozuelo's goal in the 37th minute.

At 45+5, Trabsonspor was left with 10 players after a red card for Bakasetas, and it was Soner Dikmen who sealed the result in the 85th minute.