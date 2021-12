The locals reached second place in the positions as they defeated Besiktas 1-0 with Koka's goal.

Konyaspor have scored in their last 4 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 5 games from 23rd October 2021 to 28th November 2021.

Konyaspor have kept a clean sheet in 8 of their 19 games, no team has done this more in the Turkish Super Lig this season.