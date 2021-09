An own goal by Amir Hadziahmetovic at minute 76 gave Trabzonspor a 2-2 draw in their visit to Konyaspor in action of Round 6 of the Turkish Super Lïg.

Trabzonspor (4-2-0) is now second in the tournament while Konyaspor (3-3-0) moved to fifth while both teams keep unbeaten in the season.