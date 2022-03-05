Despite being second in the Turkish SuperLig, Konyaspor couldn't take a win since the first week of February. There were four games where Konyaspor didn't experience take the three points. Fortunately for them, this has changed today, after a solid performance against Galatasaray at home.

Konyaspor dominated the game from the beginning and sealed the victory early in the match scoring the two decisive goals in the first half hour of action, both coming from a header. The first one came at the 8th minute after a perfect cross from Zymer Bytyqi and a header right in the goal line by Koka.

Galatasaray had some issues with balls coming from the sides, so it seemed weak in that area, something demonstrated minutes later when, at 20th, Rahmanovic took advantage of a ball coming off the post and stablished the definitive 2-0 for the locals.

Galatasaray is still struggling with the relegation zone and today gave a step back in its fight. It seems like Europa places are already impossible to reach for the Domenec Torrent's side. Konyaspor return to winning ways after four matches where they only took one point (4-4 vs Kasimpasa) and slightly narrows the big gap with Trabzonspor to 14 points.