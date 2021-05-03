Kasimpasa Put Three Past Alanyaspor May 3, 2021 16:55 10:13 min Haris Hajradinovic scored twice as Kasimpasa moved out of the relegation zone with a 3-0 victory over Alanyaspor. Highlights Turkish Super Lig Alanyaspor Kasimpasa -Latest Videos 10:13 min Kasimpasa Put Three Past Alanyaspor 1:03 min Varane Ruled Out Of Chelsea Second Leg 12:42 min Valencia Sack Javi Gracia After Barca Defeat 0:43 min Mbappe Named in PSG Squad For City Clash 1:23 min Hakimi: I Would've Loved Real Madrid Stay 1:11 min Messi Nets 50th Free-Kick to Edge Ahead of Ronaldo 2:03 min Sports Burst: Sevilla - The People's Champions 3:27 min Are Monaco And Lyon Out Of The Ligue 1 Running? 1:05 min Fight Breaks Out Between Monaco and Lyon 1:02 min Pique: We're Still In The LaLiga Title Fight