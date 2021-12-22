Karagumruk and Fenerbahce equalized 1-1 for round 19 of Turkish Super Lig. Pesic scored for locals while Ozil did for the visitors.

Fatih Karagümrük have lost 13 points from winning positions in the Turkish Super Lig this season, only Kayserispor (17) have lost more.

Fatih Karagümrük have scored in their last 4 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 6 games from 1st October 2021 to 21st November 2021.

M. Özil has scored 7 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Fenerbahçe player in the Turkish Super Lig.

Fenerbahçe have failed to win in their last 3 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last longer winless streak was from 17th October 2021 to 7th November 2021, a run of 4 games.

