Belgium international Nacer Chadli has left Monaco to join Turkish champions Istanbul Basaksehir, the clubs announced on Thursday.
Former Tottenham winger Chadli signed for Monaco in August 2018, after a two-year spell with West Brom, but after one season in the principality he was loaned to Anderlecht for the 2019-20 campaign.
Rather than challenge for a place in new coach Niko Kovac's Monaco squad, the 31-year-old, capped 59 times by Belgium, is heading to Istanbul to join a team that won their first Super Lig title last term.
Istanbul Basaksehir said on their website that Chadli had signed a two-year contract with them, while Monaco also confirmed the deal was done.
No transfer fee details were announced by either side.
