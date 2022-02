One lone goal by Berkkay Ozcan at the 61st minute was everything that Istanbul Basaksehir needed to beat Fenerbahce in their visit and keep fighting around the European competition sports.

Basaksehir is now at 5th place with 37 points, an 11-4-8 record, and a 9+ goal difference while Fenerbahce is close at 6th with 37 points, 10-7-7, and a 7+ goal difference.