Istanbul Basaksehir 0-1 Trabzonspor: Sturridge Penalty Fires Guests In Front October 28, 2019 19:25 1:23 min Daniel Sturridge slots in a penalty to put Trabzonspor in the driving seat away to Istanbul Basaksehir.