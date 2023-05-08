In a crucial clash between Galatasaray SK and Basaksehir FK, it was Mauro Icardi who proved to be the difference-maker. With a well-converted penalty in the closing moments of the first half, Icardi propelled Galatasaray to a hard-fought 1-0 victory. This win not only secured three vital points for Galatasaray but also extended their lead at the top of the table to five points, reaching an impressive total of 73 points.