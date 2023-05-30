Mauro Icardi's outstanding performance paved the way for Galatasaray's decisive 1-4 victory over Ankaragucu, securing the Turkish Super Lig championship for the team. Icardi opened the scoring for Galatasaray with a good finish from a cross by Milot Rashica. Showing his relentless determination, the Argentine striker sealed his brace in the 38th minute, heading home a perfect cross from Kerem Akturkoglu. Icardi's contributions were crucial in Galatasaray's triumph, cementing their claim to the league title.