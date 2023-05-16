Galatasaray secured a crucial 0-2 victory against Istanbulspor in the 34th round of the Turkish Super Lig, thanks to a stellar performance by Mauro Icardi, who netted a brilliant brace. The win not only solidifies Galatasaray's position at the top of the league but also brings them one step closer to clinching the highly coveted title.

Icardi showcased his prowess in front of goal, opening the scoring in the 45+11th minute with a confident penalty kick. VAR intervened to award the spot-kick after detecting a handball in the area. The Argentine striker then sealed the victory for Galatasaray with a clinical finish in the 89th minute.

Despite facing adversity, with Nicolò Zaniolo receiving a direct red card in the 75th minute, Galatasaray displayed resilience and determination to secure the crucial three points.

With this result, Galatasaray remains the frontrunner in the league standings, boasting an impressive 76 points. They sit comfortably 8 points ahead of their closest contenders, Fenerbahce and Besiktas, increasing their chances of lifting the championship trophy.