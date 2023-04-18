Mauro Icardi continued his impressive scoring form, leading Galatasaray to a 4-1 victory over Alanyaspor on matchday 30 of the Turkish Süper Lig. Icardi netted the second goal of the match in the 42nd minute, assisted by Dries Mertens.

The other goals for Galatasaray came from Abdülkerim Bardakçı in the 14th minute (assisted by Kerem Aktürkoğlu), and Dries Mertens in the 48th minute (assisted by Kerem Aktürkoğlu). Alanyaspor's lone goal was scored by Efecan Karaca in the 17th minute from a penalty kick.

Galatasaray remain at the top of the Turkish top-flight standings with a 22-3-3 record and 69 points. Alanyaspor currently sits in 11th place with an 8-8-13 record and 32 points.

This season, Icardi has scored a total of 13 goals, including one in this game, making him the top goal-scorer for Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig.

Alanyaspor has been struggling, failing to secure a win in their last five games in the Turkish Super Lig. Their last joint longest winless streak occurred from February 8th, 2020, to March 8th, 2020.

On the other hand, Galatasaray has been consistently scoring in their last 19 games in the Turkish Super Lig. This marks their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since their 30-game streak from March 14th, 2015, to January 23rd, 2016.