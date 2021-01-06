Trabzonspor Compound Goztepe's Miserable Run January 6, 2021 16:01 9:05 min Caleb Ekuban's first half goal condemned Goztepe to a fourth league defeat in their last five games. Highlights Turkish Super Lig Trabzonspor Goztepe -Latest Videos 1:14 min Larin Drives Besiktas In Front Against Rizespor 5:26 min Report: Atletico Madrid Target Lyon's Dembele 8:10 min Report: Trabzonspor Reach Deal With Enzo Perez 4:52 min Report: Wijnaldum Wants Summer Move To Barcelona 9:05 min Trabzonspor Compound Goztepe's Miserable Run 3:10 min Sports Burst - All Saints Day On beIN SPORTS 1:22 min REPORT: Ozil Agrees Terms With Fenerbahce 1:18 min Alena Joins Getafe On Loan From Barca 1:09 min No Neymar, Poch Calls Up Simons 8:10 min Palmeiras Crush River Plate In First Leg