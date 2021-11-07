Fenerbahce salvages a draw in the dying minutes after being 2-0 down against Kayserispor, to tie the game up and keep themselves within reach of the European qualification places.

Kolovetsios in the 39th minute and Gavranović in the 61st minute scored for the visitors but Zajc in the 85th minute gave hope to the "Yellow Canaries" who found an equalizer from a penalty given after a VAR check, that Ozil slot it home.

Fenerbahce is in 7th place with 20 points while Kayserispor is 13th, with 15 points.

Fenerbahce 2-2 Kayserispor