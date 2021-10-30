Two very early goals gave Konyaspor enough of an advantage to handle Fenerbahce, who never looked capable during the 90 minutes to force the home side's hand.

Dikmen, at the second minute and Bardakci nine minutes later gave the hosts a comfortable lead and all the responsibility to get something from the game to Fenerbahce, who was able to pull one back from a stunning free-kick from Kahveci, 5 minutes before the end of regular time.

Konyaspor jumps to fourth with 20 points with this win, leapfrogging Fenerbahce, with 19 points, in the 6th position.

Konyaspor 2-1 Fenerbahce

