Giresunspor snatched very important 3 points on the road against a Besiktas that suffered from every counterattack from the visitors.

Diabaté from the penalty spot scored the first midway at the first half, Baldé in the 55th and Serginho at the 64th scored in quick succession to give the visitors a healthy lead that was extended by the end of the 90 minutes by Champness.

Besiktas sits in the 10th position after this result with 20 points, Giresunspor has 4 points less in the 13th place.

Besiktas 0-4 Giresunspor

