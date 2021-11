Gaziantep defeated Kasimpasa 2-0 in early Friday action for the Turkish Super Lig, thanks to goals by Figueiredo and Caulker.

The Brazilian scored in the 37th minute, while the ex-Spurs and QPR center back found the net in the 86 minutes to put the final result in the scoresheet.

With 15 points, Gaziantep is temporarily in the 11th position, while Kasimpasa stays in the relegation zone with 9 points, in the 19th position.

Gaziantep 2-0 Kasimpasa