Galatasaray saves a point against Karagumruk away from home in the last minutes thanks to a late goal by Mohamed in the 88th minute, despite having the lions share of chances.

The hosts had the advantage from a Bertolacci's goal in the 69th minute, just one minute after being subbed on.

Galatasaray tally now goes to 21, being 4th in the table, while Karagumruk is 2 points behind, in the 7th place.

Karagumruk 1-1 Galatasaray