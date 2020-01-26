Highlights: Galatasaray Gets 3-0 Win Over Konyaspor January 27, 2020 00:38 4:21 min With goals from Falcao, Emre Akbaba and Adem Buyuk, Galatasaray gets a 3-0 win over Konyaspor to see them move up in the Turkish Super Lig. Turkey Highlights Konyaspor Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig -Latest Videos 2:40 min Bordeaux Gets 1-0 Win Over Nantes 5:22 min Real Sociedad Defeats Real Mallorca, 3-0 5:03 min Real Madrid Goes Top Of La Liga 3:34 min PSG Still Top Of Ligue 1 Thanks To Neymar Brace 1:06 min Nacho Fernandez Scores Real Madrid's Opening Goal 1:21 min Neymar Scores Second Goal Off Penalty 1:12 min Neymar Takes 1-0 Lead For PSG 5:05 min Getafe Snatches Last-Minute Winner Against Betis 1:15 min Cristian Portu Scores Real Sociedad's Third 0:58 min Ander Barrenetxea Makes It 2-0 To Real Sociedad