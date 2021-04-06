Fatih Karagumruk Gain Ground on Hatayspor April 6, 2021 17:20 11:34 min Artur Sobiech's second half goal earned newly-promoted Fatih Karagumruk three points against sixth-place Hatayspor. Highlights Turkish Super Lig Fatih Karagumruk Hatayspor -Latest Videos 11:34 min Fatih Karagumruk Gain Ground on Hatayspor 2:07 min Cala: There Is No Racism in Spanish Football 1:02 min Diakhaby: Cala Called Me a 'Black Piece of S***' 5:30 min Djalo: Neymar Needs to Have More Respect 1:25 min Sports Burst - Is Dembele the New Neymar? 1:03 min Varane Ruled Out for Liverpool Clash 0:35 min Koeman: Clasico Is More Important Than Usual 12:07 min Lenglet Says Dembele's Form Is Coming Right 10:53 min Auxerre And Le Havre Battle Out To A Draw 12:07 min Dembele Winner Gives Barca Win Over Valladolid