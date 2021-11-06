A very late winner from Andreas Cornelius in a perfectly executed counter-attack gave all 3 points to league leaders Trabzonspor against Besiktas.

Omur, 4 minutes into stoppage time in the first half scored the first for Trabzonspor, canceled later by Cyle Larin in the 62th minute. Cornelius scored in the 96th minute, with some controversy for a possible foul in the buildup of the attack.

Trabzonspor is 5 points clear in first position on the table, while Besiktas stays with 20 points in the 4th place.

Besiktas 1-2 Trabzonspor