Adana Demirspor snatches an important win away against Altay to climb up on the table and go to the top half.

Akgun scored the first goal in the 17th minute, but it was canceled in the 48th thanks to Rayan. Assombalonga in the 55th and Akintola in the 61st scored in quick succession to put the result to bed.

Adana Demispor jumps to 10th place with 19 points, Altay is one place below, with 16 points.

Altay 1-3 Adana Demirspor

This is what's coming up this weekend on beIN SPORTS!