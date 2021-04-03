Hatayspor Charge Past Galatasaray April 3, 2021 20:08 13:03 min Mame Biram Diouf scored a brace to help Hatayspor get a 3-0 win over Galatasaray in Turkish Super Lig action. Highlights Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig Hatayspor -Latest Videos 10:09 min Osasuna And Getafe Battle To Scoreless Draw 1:43 min Zidane Hopes To Have Hazard Against Liverpool 13:03 min Hatayspor Charge Past Galatasaray 8:18 min Teungueth Come Back For Win Over ES Tunis 1:27 min Diouf Extends Hatayspor Lead Over Galatasaray 13:57 min Asensio Highlights Importance Of Win Over Eibar 13:39 min Lille Shut Out PSG To Keep Top Spot In Ligue 1 2:28 min PSG vs. Lille: Neymar And Djalo Red Cards 1:10 min Ribeiro Doubles Hatayspor Lead Over Galatasaray 1:17 min Diouf Scores Hatayspor Opener Against Galatasaray