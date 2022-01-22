Istanbul Basaksehir dropped 3 points at home against a Goztepe side that has now won four straight matches in the Turkish Super Lig.

The win puts Goztepe at 13th in the table with a 7-6-10 record while Basaksehir fell to 10-4-8 marching at the eight spot.

Cherif Ndiaye opened the score for Goztepe at the 38th, and Halil Akbunar made it 0-2 at the 87th. Danijel Aleksic gave Istanbul Basaksehir their only goal at the 90+5.



Göztepe have won their last 4 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last joint longest winning streak was from 25th November 2017 to 18th December 2017.



Göztepe have scored in their last 6 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 8 games from 20th March 2021 to 2nd May 2021.



Cherif Ndiaye has scored 7 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Göztepe player in the Turkish Super Lig.



İstanbul Başakşehir have failed to win in their last 4 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last joint longest winless streak was from 15th August 2021 to 12th September 2021.



