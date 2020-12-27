Gaziantep Scores Three Past Alanyaspor December 27, 2020 18:37 5:00 min In a clash between the top teams in the table, Gaziantep get a 3-1 win over Alanyaspor to move up to two points behind the summit of the Turkish Super Lig. Highlights Turkish Super Lig Alanyaspor Gazisehir Gaziantep -Latest Videos 1:30 min Visca Nets Late Equalizer Against Kasimpasa 1:19 min Hodzic Stuns Basaksehir With Go-Ahead Goal 5:00 min Gaziantep Scores Three Past Alanyaspor 7:06 min Ronaldo Wins Player Of The Century Award 1:07 min Chadli Puts Basaksehir In Front Against Kasimpasa 3:27 min Real Madrid Named Club Of The Century 1:20 min Lionel Messi Receiving Ankle Injury Treatment 2:20 min Ronaldo 'Pissed' When Son Has Soft Drinks 2:18 min Ronaldo: I Miss Being Booed 1:11 min REPORT: Modric Agrees Real Madrid Extension