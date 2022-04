An eventful first half in Istanbul between Galatasaray and Yeni Malatyaspor. A couple of goal-line clearances that almost ended behind the net in the first 45 minutes of the game kept the game to 0.

Yet the astonishing Ryan Babel opened the score only 6 minutes into the second half with the goal being called offside by the ref. but after a revision at VAR, the goal was given to Galatasaray. They immediately scored the second with a beautiful cross and an amazing header to secure them the win.