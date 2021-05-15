Galatasaray Win Over Yeni Malatyaspor Not Enough To Pass Besiktas For Title May 15, 2021 21:44 11:57 min Galatasaray end Turkish Super Lig season with 3-1 win over Yeni Malatyaspor, but fall short of the title Soccer Highlights Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig Yeni Malatyaspor Ryan Babel -Latest Videos 11:57 min Galatasaray Win Not Enough To Pass Besiktas 12:51 min Fenerbahce Finish Third With Win Over Kayserispor 0:49 min Aziz Scores Game Winner For Fenerbahce 9:30 min Besiktas Beat Goztepe To Seal Super Lig Title 0:37 min Valencia Scores Equalizer For Fenerbahce 3:00 min Ghezzal Penalty Puts Besiktas Ahead Of Goztepe 1:10 min Babel Gives Galatasaray Lead Over Malatyaspor 0:47 min Galatasaray Equalize Against Malatyaspor 8:28 min CR Belouizdad Win First Leg Against ES Tunis 1:02 min Buyuk Gives Malatyaspor Lead Over Galatasaray