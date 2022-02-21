Galatasaray escaped out with three points at Goztepe with a dramatic win in the 90+9th minute via a penalty scored by Bafetimbi Gomis.

Göztepe

C. Ndiaye 45+1' (P),70' (P)

Galatasaray

V. Nelsson 3' (A: Mostafa Mohamed) B. Gomis 87' (P),90+9' (P)

V. Nelsson scored after just 2:46, the fastest goal for Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig this season.

Galatasaray have scored in their last 6 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 7 games from 26th September 2021 to 21st November 2021.

Göztepe have lost their last 3 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last joint longest losing streak was from 11th December 2021 to 23rd December 2021.

Galatasaray are undefeated in their last 3 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last joint longest unbeaten streak was from 26th September 2021 to 17th October 2021.

C. Ndiaye has scored 9 goals this season (2 in this game), more than any other Göztepe player in the Turkish Super Lig.