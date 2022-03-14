After a good result taken in Camp Nou against Barcelona last week for the first leg of Europa League's Round of 16, Galatasaray has beaten another tough rival this Monday after defeating Besiktas at home with a 2-1 result.

Domenec Torrent's side hit it first and by duplicate following a brace by Kerem Akturkoglu. Both goals, scored at 22nd and 32nd respectively, had the same combination of players involved. Striker Mostafa Mohamed passed the defenders and assisted Aturkoglu that finished it easily.

A controversy surrounded the second goal after Mostafa Mohamed recovered the ball by stealing it from Besiktas defender Umut Meras on the sideline, to then proceeded towards the goal, assisting Akturkoglu who was entering the box. Besiktas' crew and players asked for a foul over Meras who was disclaimed by both the referee and the VAR.

The second half was intense as both teams were looking for chances to score. Galatasaray had a few good ones, but couldn't do it, as well as Besiktas. The visitors made two offensive substitutions at the end of the first half in a desperate attempt to score quickly so they can get into the match again, but the goal arrived quite late.

Youngster Rizvan Yilmaz entered at 78th as a substitute for Brazilian Alex Teixeira and was the key for a Besiktas goal. Seven minutes later, at 85th, Yilmaz found himself with ball at the edge of the box and, after a nice dribble to make some space, shot and beat Iñaki Peña's poor ressistance to set the 2-1. Six minutes were awarded as stoppage time but neither of them could score again.

Galatasaray take its third victory over the last four games in the Turkish Super Lig and get far from relegation, widening the margin to Altay up to 9 points. Besiktas, on the other hand, wasted a great opportunity to join Europa League places. With this loss they are now in the 8th place with 45 points.