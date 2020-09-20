Galatasaray Secure Win Over Defending Champions Istanbul Basaksehir September 20, 2020 21:51 4:05 min Galatasaray get all three points in a 2-0 win over Istanbul Basaksehir in Turkish Super Lig action. Highlights Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig Istanbul Basaksehir -Latest Videos 3:36 min Real Madrid Kept Quiet On LaLiga Return 1:01 min Valère Germain Gets Equalizer For Marseille 1:01 min Luiz Araujo Gives Lille Early Second Half Lead 4:05 min Galatasaray Secure Win Over Istanbul Basaksehir 0:53 min Vidal Arrives In Milan Ahead Of Inter Move 1:36 min Zidane Starts Odegaard at the Reale Arena 3:52 min Betis Beat Valladolid To Continue Perfect Start 1:03 min Younes Belhanda Makes It 2-0 To Galatasaray 5:52 min Tuchel: Mbappe's Best Position? Next to Neymar! 4:24 min Nantes End Saint-Etienne's Perfect Run