Galatasaray Salvage Point Late Against Trabzonspor December 1, 2019 19:41 4:05 min Yuto Nagatomo cancelled out Alexander Sorloth's opener in the 90' to earn Galatasaray a draw away to Trabzonspor. Highlights Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig Trabzonspor -Latest Videos 8:03 min 10-Man Osasuna Humiliate Espanyol 0:49 min Nagatomo Nets Last-Minute Equalizer for Gala 1:01 min Sorloth Nods In Opener For Trabzonspor 6:49 min Nantes Defeat 10-Man Toulouse 0:32 min Norwich Deny Ljunberg Winning Start With Arsenal 0:39 min Ronaldo Needs to Find Spark - Sarri 4:31 min Athletic Club Beat Granada, Continue Hot Streak 1:21 min Yuri Doubles Athletic Club's Lead Over Granada 5:49 min Sevilla Get Job Done Against Leganes 2:01 min Athletic Club Take Lead With Retaken Penalty