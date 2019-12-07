Galatasaray Hold On To Beat Alanyaspor December 7, 2019 20:53 4:41 min Younès Belhanda's penalty in the first half was enough to seal a 1-0 win for Galatasaray over Alanyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig Soccer Highlights Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig Alanyaspor -Latest Videos 1:09 min Budimir Cuts Barcelona Lead Over Mallorca 1:19 min Messi Stunner Doubles Barcelona Lead Over Mallorca 1:21 min Griezmann Scores Barcelona Opener Against Mallorca 1:02 min Messi's Sons Present Ballon d'Or Trophy 4:41 min Galatasaray Hold On To Beat Alanyaspor 5:22 min PSG 3-1 Montpellier: Neymar Inspires Late Comeback 0:53 min Icardi Makes It Three For PSG 0:41 min Mbappe Puts PSG In Front Of Montpellier 0:46 min Neymar Free Kick Levels PSG 5:31 min Granada Blank Alaves In 3-0 Win