Mostafa Mohamed scored an early goal at the 6th minute and that was everything Galatasaray needed to beat Konyaspor 1-0 at the Turk Telekom Stadium.

Mohamed was able to dribble into the area and then pass through defenders and the goalkeeper for his goal. Since he struggled with the keeper the goal was questioned and reviewed but it was validated.

Galatasaray is now fifth with a 5-2-2 record while Konyaspor sits at 8th with 3-5-1.

