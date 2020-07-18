Galatasaray Gets Back-To-Back Penalties Saved And Missed July 18, 2020 21:18 1:55 min Galatasaray get two penalty kicks with one of them being saved and the other one hitting the post. Highlights Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig Goztepe -Latest Videos 1:01 min Cazorla Departing Villarreal, Soriano To Retire 0:34 min Zidane: Final LaLiga Match Is Not A Friendly 1:04 min Leeds United Secure Championship Title 7:25 min Tuchel: Silva Will Remain PSG Captain 3:02 min Zidane: Real Madrid Future Is Uncertain 3:46 min Setien: Messi Was Right To Be Critical 7:25 min Neymar "Happy To Come Back" With PSG 7:30 min Ponferradina Remains In LaLiga2 For Another Season 5:44 min Huesca Eans LaLiga Promotion In Win Over Numancia 1:15 min Yuri Gives Ponferradina 2-1 Lead