Galatasaray left no room for doubt in the fiercely contested Intercontinental Derby as they dominated Fenerbahce with a remarkable 3-0 victory. The heroics of Nicolo Zaniolo, who scored a sensational brace, and a great finish by Mauro Icardi propelled Galatasaray to a resounding win. The triumph not only secured their supremacy in the derby but also served as a joyous celebration of their recent accomplishment—the Turkish Super League title they had clinched a few days ago. Galatasaray's dominant display showcased their unwavering prowess and cemented their status as the leading force in Turkish football.