Galatasaray has been crowned the champions of the 2022-23 Turkish Super Lig after a spectacular performance against Ankaragucu. The team delivered an emphatic 1-4 victory, with Mauro Icardi leading the charge with a stunning brace. The win propelled Galatasaray to a total of 82 points, securing their 23rd league title in a triumphant fashion. Throughout the season, Icardi showcased his exceptional skills, contributing 21 goals and 7 assists to Galatasaray's remarkable campaign.

Despite Fenerbahce's victory in their respective match, today's win by Galatasaray marked the end of the title race, as they proved themselves to be the undisputed leaders of the Turkish Super Lig this season.