Galatasaray goes 3 games without a win after failing to break Yeni Malatyaspor's resistance on the road.

Despite having most of the chances, the visitors failed to score, missing a chance to get closer to European qualification places on the table.

Galatasaray is now 8th on the table with 22 points, Yeni Malatyaspor is 17th with 13 points.

Yeni Malatyaspor 0-0 Galatasaray