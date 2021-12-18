Galatasaray could not win at home and equalized 1-1 against Basaksehir.

Mostafa Mohamed scored for the locals while Okaka had put the visitors leading in the first part.

Galatasaray have won 12 points from losing positions in the Turkish Super Lig this season, more than any other team.

Galatasaray have failed to win in their last 6 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last longer winless streak was from 8th March 2020 to 12th July 2020, a run of 8 games.

İstanbul Başakşehir are undefeated in their last 9 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last longer unbeaten streak was from 31st January 2020 to 7th July 2020, a run of 12 games.