Alanyaspor and Galatasaray played for a 1-1 draw at the Bahçeşehir Okulları Stadyumu.

Wilson Eduardo opened the score for the home team at the 39th minute, right before Galatasaray came back via Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoğlu at the 41st.

Galatasaray's struggles continued and they're 13th on the table with a 7-7-10 record and 28 points while Alanyaspor remain competitive momentarily at fourth with 11-6-7 and 39 points.

--

Post-match insights:

Alanyaspor have scored in their last 9 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 10 games from 23rd December 2020 to 6th February 2021.

Galatasaray have scored in each of their last 4 games in the Turkish Super Lig, scoring 5 goals in that run.

Alanyaspor have scored in their last 9 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their longest scoring streak this season.

Alanyaspor are undefeated in their last 6 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last longer unbeaten streak was from 13th September 2021 to 31st October 2021, a run of 8 games.

Galatasaray have failed to win in their last 5 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last longer winless streak was from 7th November 2021 to 21st December 2021, a run of 7 games.

João Novais has contributed to goals in his last 3 games in the Turkish Super Lig (0 goals, 4 assists).

K. Aktürkoğlu has scored 6 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Galatasaray player in the Turkish Super Lig.

Alanyaspor have scored in each of their last 9 games in the Turkish Super Lig, scoring 22 goals in that run.