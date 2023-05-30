Fenerbahce won (2-0) against Antalyaspor, fulfilling their job to stay in the race for the title in the Turkish Super Lig. However, a victory by Galatasaray deprived them of continuing in the fight for the crown.

Around the 2nd minute, Enner Valencia emerged between the lines after a great pass from Arda Güler, the 18-year-old sensation.

The Ecuadorian footballer reached 29 goals in the Turkish league, equaling Aykut Kocaman's record, who was the player with the most goals scored for the team in a single season.

In the closing moments, at the 90'+5 minute mark, it was Miha Zajc who secured the definitive 2-0 goal for the team under the guidance of Jorge Jesus.