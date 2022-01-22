Fenerbahce kept clinging to the fourth spot on the Turkish Super Lig table after taking a draw in their visit to Sivasspor, 1-1.

Miha Zajc opened the score for Fenerbahce at the 18th after netting in a cross from the left by Enner Valencia. Pedro Henrique tied it at the 74th for Sivasspor.

Sivasspor have failed to win in their last 3 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last longer winless streak was from 2nd October 2021 to 20th November 2021, a run of 6 games.



Fenerbahçe have scored in 22 of their 23 games, more often than any other team in the Turkish Super Lig this season.



Sivasspor have scored in their last 4 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 6 games from 20th November 2021 to 22nd December 2021.



E. Valencia has assisted 5 goals this season (1 in this game), no Fenerbahçe player has more in the Turkish Super Lig.



Fenerbahçe have scored in their last 18 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 36 games from 14th February 2015 to 12th February 2016.



Fenerbahçe have lost 14 points from winning positions in the Turkish Super Lig this season, only Kayserispor (17) and Galatasaray (18) have lost more.