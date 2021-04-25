Fenerbahce Hold Kasimpasa In Five-Goal Thriller April 25, 2021 21:34 11:15 min Enner Valencia was the star of the show for the Yellow Canaries as they beat Kasimpasa to move within three points of top spot. Highlights Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig Kasimpasa Enner Valencia -Latest Videos 1:30 min David Pulls Lille Level With Lyon 0:49 min Yilmaz Golazo Cuts Lyon's Lead In Half 1:17 min Fonte Own Goal Doubles Lyon's Advantage 11:15 min Fenerbahce Hold Kasimpasa In Five-Goal Thriller 0:57 min Slimani Thunders Lyon Ahead Against Lille 1:07 min Berenguer's Header Gives Athletic Lead Over Atleti 11:38 min Celta Hold On To Get Win Over Osasuna 3:43 min Ref Calls Time On Sevilla-Granada Clash Too Early 12:48 min Sevilla Keep Pace With Win Over Granada 0:41 min Soldado Cuts Sevilla's Lead In Half