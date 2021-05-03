Fenerbahce Move Second With Erzurumspor Rout May 3, 2021 21:08 8:11 min The Yellow Canaries leapfrogged Galatasaray in the standings after cruising to a 3-1 victory over relegation-threatened Erzurumspor. Highlights Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig Erzurumspor -Latest Videos 10:57 min Athletic Club Shatter Sevilla's Title Dreams 1:32 min Iñaki Williams Puts Sevilla On The Back Foot 3:27 min PitchCam - Pique Leads From The Back At Mestalla 8:11 min Fenerbahce Move Second With Erzurumspor Rout 1:09 min Pelkas Hits Fener's Third Against Erzurumspor 0:41 min Neymar: I Will Do Everything to Reach UCL Final 1:06 min Valencia Doubles Fenerbahce's Lead 0:28 min Poch: PSG Will Wait To Make Mbappe Decision 1:44 min Sosa Gives Fener Dream Start Against Erzurumspor 3:35 min Hazard Fine-Tunes Ahead of Chelsea Reunion