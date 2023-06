Fatih Karagümrük beat Kasımpaşa (3-0) in the last Matchday of the Turkish Super Lig.

Goals came from Saba Lobjanidze (14') and a brace from Mbaye Diagne (67', 82').

After this match, Fatih Karagümrük finishes the 2022-2023 season with 51 points, while Kasımpaşa ends with 43 points.