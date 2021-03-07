Falcao Quickly Scores Equalizer For Galatasaray March 7, 2021 17:21 0:55 min Galatasaray quickly levels the scoreline at 1-1 against Sivasspor with Falcao now getting on the scoresheet. Falcao Highlights Galatasaray Sivasspor Turkish Super Lig -Latest Videos 1:20 min VAR Rules Against Real Madrid Penalty Appeals 1:28 min Suarez Opens His Madrid Derby Goal Tally 12:53 min Seven-Goal Thriller As Celta Edge Past Huesca 1:17 min Fran Beltran Retakes Lead For Celta To Make It 4-3 0:47 min Moriba: I'll Take This Goal to the Grave 0:57 min David Ferreiro Gets Huesca's Equalizer 1:02 min Hugo Mallo Heads It Home To Give Celta 3-2 Lead 2:59 min Madrid Derby: Joao Felix Sits, Benzema Starts 1:17 min Nolito Nets Home Celta's Equalizer From Rebound 1:16 min Rafa Mir Delivers To Score Huesca's Second Goal