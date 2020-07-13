Edin Visca Gives Istanbul Basaksehir Early 1-0 Lead July 13, 2020 20:06 0:37 min It's an early opening goal for the visitors as the captain Edin Visca steps up and converts his penalty. Highlights Konyaspor Turkish Super Lig Istanbul Basaksehir Edin Visca -Latest Videos 0:37 min Visca Gives Istanbul Basaksehir Early 1-0 Lead 5:01 min Cadiz to Sign Negredo Ahead of LaLiga Return 1:12 min Tebas Slams Man City Verdict 0:22 min What CAS Ruling Means for Man City 0:30 min Washington NFL Franchise to Drop Problematic Name 0:39 min Sports Burst - Real Madrid: Halfway to Glory 0:33 min Serge Aurier's Brother Shot Dead in France 0:22 min Man City Win Appeal Against UEFA Ban 1:16 min Bartomeu: Barca Delayed Martinez Talk 1:18 min Lakers' Davis To Wear Own Name Instead Of Message