Dursun doubles the lead for Fenerbahce December 5, 2021 18:35 1:14 min Serdan Dursun makes it 2-0 for Fenerbahce against Rizespor. Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig Rizespor -Latest Videos 11:25 min Strasbourg defeats Nice 3-0 at home 3:33 min Hat-trick for Serdar Dursun and Fenerbahce is 4-0 5:13 min Diallo and Thomasson extend the lead 1:37 min Dursun scores again and Fenerbahce it's 3-0 up 1:14 min Dursun doubles the lead for Fenerbahce 9:26 min Angers win on the road against Reims 7:02 min Montpellier got the win against Clermont 1:02 min Benzema out of UCL match vs Inter 2:38 min Ludovic Ajorque gives Strasbourg the lead vs Nice 1:30 min Klopp - Festive fixtures are 'super-intense'