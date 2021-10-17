Diego Rossi opens the scoreline for Fenerbahce scoring the 0-1 at the 3rd minute after receiving the ball for Enner Valencia in a play in which Mesut Ozil was also involved.
Here's a look at what's coming up in soccer on beIN SPORTS:
Diego Rossi opens the scoreline for Fenerbahce scoring the 0-1 at the 3rd minute after receiving the ball for Enner Valencia in a play in which Mesut Ozil was also involved.
Here's a look at what's coming up in soccer on beIN SPORTS:
beIN SPORTS, the biggest showSubscribe