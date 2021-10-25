Destanoglu saves a Galatasaray penalty October 25, 2021 20:43 3:15 min After a VAR review from a handball, the penalty was given and later saved by the Besiktas shot-stopper Besiktas Ersin Destanoglu -Latest Videos 12:05 min Larin's brace helps Besiktas defeat Galatasaray 3:15 min Destanoglu saves a Galatasaray penalty 2:32 min Cyle Larin gives the Black Eagles the lead 1:48 min Cyle Larin equalizes for Besiktas 2:49 min Galatasaray scores first in the Istanbul derby 1:43 min Besiktas and Galatasaray face each other 0:59 min October is a scary time for Man Utd 0:43 min Pochettino 'satisfied' with Neymar 2:40 min Ronaldo: Fans deserve better 0:36 min Klopp has sympathy for Solskjaer